Mercedes hosting virtual hiring fair this week

West AlabamaWorks and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International are teaming up for a virtual hiring fair this week.

Mercedes is looking to hire several hundred employees so it can keep up with demand.

Jobs are full-time positions with Mercedes and include a starting wage of $22 an hour with day-one eligibility for all of Mercedes’ benefit programs.

If you’re interested in a job with Mercedes, fill out a profile online right here. Job-seekers will receive a follow-up via email or text message within 24 hours.