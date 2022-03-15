Mercedes-Benz new battery production plant opens in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY/TUSCALOOSA – Up to 600 new jobs will be created in Bibb County as Mercedes-Benz opens a new battery plant in Bibb County a few months ahead of the start of production of all-electric Mercedes-EQ vehicles in the United States.

Mercedes-Benz will produce the EQS SUV and EQE SUV in its plant in Alabama, as part of a global push to produce all-electric vehicles at seven locations on three continents. The state-of-the-art battery factory in Bibb County will provide batteries for the new EQS SUV and the EQE SUV.

“The opening of our new battery plant in Alabama is a major milestone on our way to going all-electric. With our comprehensive approach including a local cell sourcing and recycling strategy, we underline the importance of the U.S., where Mercedes-Benz has been successful for decades. We’re proud to create new, future-proof jobs to build all-electric SUVs ‘Made in the USA’ at a plant that is such an established part of our production family since 25 years.” said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group.

The Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has been the production plant for large SUVs bearing the three-pointed star since 1997. Now the plant goes electric with the EQS SUV.

The highly flexible Mercedes-Benz production system allows different models and drivetrains to be assembled on a single production line enabling the plant to adapt to shifts in customer demand. In addition to the GLE, GLE Coupé, GLS and Mercedes-Maybach GLS two electric models will be added to the production line, equipped with batteries from the nearby Bibb County plant.

“The global Mercedes-Benz production network is digital, sustainable, efficient and flexible. Now the new battery plant, with its highly qualified and motivated U.S. workforce, will be a crucial driver of our electric vehicle roll-out plan. Team USA will play a major role in the continued success of Mercedes-Benz and we are proud that our new electric SUVs will also be built here in Alabama for global markets,” said Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, responsible for Production and Supply Chain Management.

Also taking part in the opening ceremony for the battery plant in Bibb County was Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. “With the production launch of the ground-breaking M-Class 25 years ago, Mercedes-Benz helped put our state on the cutting-edge of automotive manufacturing,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “Today, with the opening of this new battery plant, Alabama is helping Mercedes accelerate its production of industry leading electric vehicles. We’re proud to call Mercedes a partner, and we’re excited about the future that we are building together in Alabama.”