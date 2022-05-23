Mental health clinic, school team up for wellness event

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and on Sunday a local mental health clinic and school teamed up to bring awareness to the community.

Perception Counseling Services and Skyland Elementary School hosted a mental health fair at Skyland on Sunday, offering residents a chance to stop by and learn all about how mental health affects people mentally, physically, spiritually and even legally.

Perception owner Jennifer Vanhorn said mental health does not discriminate.

“Regardless of your financial status, your race or your position in the world, we all struggle with some type of mental health concerns or illnesses,” Vanhorn said. “If not us, our family or friends.”

Skyland Elementary Principal Selena Speight said it’s imperative that her students know mental health is so important.

“It really brings joy to my heart because I know that the need is so big,” Speight said. “We know crisis referrals have increased this year as a result of the pandemic, so it’s really good to see so many agencies in the community that can help us.”

In all, 31 local agencies were on-hand offering information and guidance.

If you missed the event, there are still plenty of ways to find help. Start with your primary care physician, your employer’s employee assistance program or a local clinic.

If you or someone you know is experiencing an immediate mental health care crisis, the National Alliance on Mental Illness has a dedicated guide to help you navigate things right here.