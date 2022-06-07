Memorial plaque to honor local war hero McFarland

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. will commemorate the late Hon. Ward Wharton McFarland, Esq. with a plaque on Thursday, June 8.

Congressman Robert Aderholt of Alabama’s 4th District will join former Governor James E. Folsom, Jr. and unveil McFarland’s plaque at the dedication ceremony.

Born in Tuscaloosa in 1914, McFarland served with the U.S. Navy in World War II.

McFarland accepted a medical discharge and received a Purple Heart medal after his vessel was torpedoed in the North Atlantic. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps at Maxwell Field after returning to Alabama.

“It is a privilege to witness Mr. McFarland’s memory enshrined on the U.S. Navy Memorial,” Aderholt said in a statement.

“His service to our country and the state of Alabama will live far beyond our lifetimes, and his memory will forever be enshrined at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C.”

Governor Folsom said he had many fond memories of McFarland working as a cabinet member when his father, Governor James W. “Big Jim” Folsom, Sr., was in office.

“I always remembered him as a cordial person and one of my father’s key advisors during those years.”

McFarland graduated from the University of Alabama and worked as an attorney, educator, real estate developer and entrepreneur. He was posthumously honored as an outstanding citizen by the Alabama Senate in 1979.