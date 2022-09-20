Memorial HIV/AIDS quilts on display at Alabama

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Avery Lake

TUSCALOOSA – Memorial quilts are now on display in the University of Alabama’s Intercultural Diversity Center, honoring those who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS.

Sept. 19 is National HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

“We wanted to have an exhibit from the National AIDS Memorial to observe that, to commemorate those lives to observe them and to kind of take away from the stereotypes and the stigma of having HIV and AIDS,” said event organizer Shemaiah Kenon. “It’s something you can live with. We should make sure we are being supportive and providing help and assistance to those around us.”

Five Horizons Health Service provided The university with free testing kits and additional resources to educate and help those living with HIV.

For more information and ways you can help, you are encouraged to attend a speaking engagement by Dr. Pamela Foster. She will speak at UA’s Intercultural Diversity Center on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.

