Memorial Day is expected to be 3rd busiest travel day since COVID

Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the third busiest travel day since the pandemic, with millions of people hitting the highways.

Clay Ingram from AAA Alabama said there is going to be a lot of congestion and crashes along the way.

“If you are going anywhere you need to be sure to pack your patience, as they say, and pad that travel time schedule, add some extra time to it so that you can kind of sit back and relax and go with the flow,” said Ingram.

With an overly crowded holiday it’s always best to minimize distractions when you are behind the wheel.

“Planning ahead is a big, big thing. You need to be sure you do as much as you can ahead of time to eliminate or at least reduce potential distractions for the driver because the traffic will be so heavy,” said Ingram.

There is good news this year, travelers will pay less at the pump. Ingram said gas prices are down more than a dollar compared to Memorial Day 2022. Gasbuddy predicts people will spend $1.6 billion during the four day weekend, compared to last year.