Megan Thee Stallion faces down Tory Lanez at shooting trial

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Megan Thee Stallion took the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom and told jurors that rapper Tory Lanez fired five shots at her feet, yelled at her to dance and called her an expletive as she tried to walk away from him.

The Grammy winning hip-hop superstar Megan testified Tuesday at the trial of Lanez.

She said she and Lanez and her friend Kelsey Harris had gotten into an argument in an SUV after leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills in 2020, and Lanez wounded her feet with the gunshots.

He has pleaded not guilty to three felonies connected with the incident.

12/14/2022 11:00:10 AM (GMT -6:00)