Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th largest in the US at $820 million

A display holds Mega Million lottery ticket wagering cards at Ted's State Line Mobil station, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. Twenty-three consecutive drawings later with no grand prize winner named, the Mega Millions jackpot is now flirting with nearly $1 billion, making it one of the largest jackpots in lottery history. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Associated Press

Lottery players now have a shot at a Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $820 million, days after someone hit a Powerball prize that topped $1 billion.

The huge Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday night is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.

It follows a $1.08 billion prize won by a player Wednesday in Los Angeles. California lottery officials haven’t announced a winner of that prize.

Jackpots in the two lottery games grow so large because the steep odds make winning so unlikely that the grand prize rolls over again and again.

The last time someone won a Mega Millions jackpot was April 18. That’s 27 drawings without a big winner.

7/25/2023 1:11:58 PM (GMT -5:00)