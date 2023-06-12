Medical marijuana in Alabama: Commission announces approved business licenses

The few lucky businesses that will be responsible for growing, processing, dispensing and transporting medical marijuana products in Alabama have been announced.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission on June 12 awarded fewer licenses than the allowed maximum.

Numbers awarded include:

4 cultivator licenses

4 processor licenses

4 dispensary licenses

5 integrated facility licenses

3 secure transport licenses

1 state testing laboratory license

Per the rules governing medical marijuana in Alabama, the commission can award:

Up to 12 cultivator licenses

Up to 4 processor licenses

Up to 4 dispensary licenses

Up to 5 integrated facility licenses

An unspecified number of secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses.

“There was no shortage of qualified individuals and entities who provided applications for us to consider,” said Commission Chair and Oncologist Dr. Steven Stokes in a statement. “Based on the evaluators’ assessments and the Commission’s considerations, we believe that we have selected an outstanding slate of inaugural licensees to represent Alabama’s new medical cannabis industry.”

A total of 90 applicants passed the initial application process, and the cannabis commission worked with the University of South Alabama and input from the public to whittle down the applicants from there.

Applicants were scored based on factors including financial ability, business and management approach, operations plans, facility infrastructure, security plans, personnel, quality control and marketing.

Approved applicants have 14 days to submit their license fees to the commission, and licenses will be issued at the commission’s July 10 meeting.

Physicians interested in prescribing medical marijuana to patients will be able to apply after those business licenses are issued.

The commission also announced there will be a second offering of licenses for cultivators, transporters and state testing.

“The Commission looks forward to affording more opportunities for individuals to participate in the industry,” said commission Vice Chair Rex Vaughn in a statement. “These businesses will not only serve Alabama patients but provide business and job opportunities for local communities.”

The businesses approved at Monday’s meeting include:

Integrated facilities Flowerwood Medical Cannabis, based in Loxley Southeast Cannabis Company, based in Theodore Sustainable Alabama, based in Salem TheraTrue Alabama, based in Demopolis Verano Alabama, owned by Verano Holdings Corp. and based in Chicago

Cultivator licenses Blackberry Farms, based in Dothan Gulf Shores Remedies, based in Fairhope Pure by Sirmon Farms, based in Daphne Twisted Herb Cultivation, based in Greenville

Processor licenses 1819 Labs, based in Dothan Enchanted Green, based in Dothan Jasper Development Group, based in Jasper Organic Harvest Lab, based in Bessemer

Dispensary licenses CCS of Alabama, based in Birmingham RJK Holdings AL, based in Montgomery Statewide Property Holdings AL, owned by Statewide Property Holdings with locations in Cullman, Foley and Gadsden Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries, owned by Yellowhammer Holistics and based in Birmingham

Secure transport licenses Alabama Secure Transport, based in Montgomery International Communication, based in Birmingham Tyler Van Lines, based in Troy

State testing laboratory license Certus Laboratories, based in Grand Bay



Notably absent from this list is Tuscaloosa business magnate Stan Pate’s Evexia Plus.

When medical marijuana becomes available in Alabama, buyers won’t be able to purchase the herb itself or any direct derivatives like foods or candy. Instead, buyers can imbibe via:

Tablets

Capsules

Tinctures

Gels, oils or creams for topical use

Suppositories

Transdermal patches

Nebulizers

Liquids or oils for use in an inhaler

Possession of marijuana remains illegal in Alabama.

