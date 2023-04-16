McMillan and Alabama double up Auburn to even series

Alabama pitcher Garrett McMillan delivered a stellar performance as Crimson Tide beat Auburn, 4-2.

McMillan did not allow a run in five innings pitched, allowing just one hit and another batter to reach on a hit by pitch. McMillan had four strikeouts.

“I’m really proud of our team,” said Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon. “This was a big win for us on so many levels. We got to the point where we needed guys to step up, and that’s exactly what Garrett McMillan and Alton Davis II did tonight.”

McMillan’s performance against Auburn was his outing of the season and the first time he lasted longer than an inning and a third. He missed the first two months of the season with a “muscle strain”.

Alabama’s defense was on its game too. The Crimson Tide turned five double plays in the win.

Catch Mac Guscette delivered the big hit in the second inning. Alabama had a 1-0 lead when Guscette crushed a two run double off the top of the wall in left-center field.

Both of Alabama’s other runs came when Auburn walked a Tide batter with the bases loaded. Auburn pitchers walked 11 batters in the game.