McFarland Boulevard resurfacing project begins Sunday

More road work is on the way for Tuscaloosa. This time it’s a monthslong repaving project from the Alabama Department of Transportation, encompassing McFarland Boulevard from near Julia Tutwiler Drive to Hargrove Road and from Skyland Boulevard to near 12th Avenue East.

The project’s goal is improving mobility and safety, said ALDOT West Central Region Public Information Officer John McWilliams.

McWilliams said this project is sorely needed and about 45,000 vehicles travel these stretches of McFarland Boulevard every day.

“We just ask the motorists to please drive the speed limit when you are going through the work zone and be mindful of workers,” McWilliams said.

There’s a reason this project is beginning now.

“It’s beginning in the spring and it’s ending in the summer,” he said. “So hopefully by doing this project during this time frame, we avoid a lot of school traffic.”

Business owners like Toby Wilson said they know big jobs like these come with a price. For them, it could be a temporary loss of business.

“At the end of the day, we have to have the infrastructure to facilitate the growth that is happening,” Wilson said. “It will be a little painful for a while, but we are looking forward to having a nice new fresh road so our guests will probably appreciate it as well as people who have to come to work.”

Work will be done at night, so daylight drivers shouldn’t be impacted, McWilliams said.

“The good thing about this project is that whatever the contractor mills up that day, they have to fill it,” McWilliams said. “So you won’t have any impacts come the morning. ”

This is one of several road projects in the works around Tuscaloosa; some are being completed by ALDOT and others by the city.

“As Tuscaloosa continues to grow, it is important that we grow with it,” McWilliams said. “These infrastructure improvement projects are vital to the residents who live in Tuscaloosa. ”

The project begins Sunday at dark and will be complete by the end of summer as long as the weather cooperates, McWilliams said.

A map of the working areas is below.

McFarland Resurfacing Map

