McElroy to speak at UA alumni kickoff event

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Bryant-Denny Stadium will witness the Tuscaloosa County Chapter of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association’s Annual Fall Kick-Off Event on Tuesday, August 2.

From 6 to 8 p.m., Capstone graduates and fans from Tuscaloosa County will fellowship in the stadium’s North Zone and hear from guest speaker Greg McElroy, the former quarterback of the Crimson Tide.

A member of the 2009 SEC Championship and BCS National Championship teams, McElroy now serves as a college football analyst for ABC and ESPN. He also hosts the “McElroy and Cubelic in The Morning” radio show and podcast.

“Because of COVID, we were not able to have our event at The Zone the last two years,” said Barkley Garrett, the chapter’s president, in a statement.

“We are excited to be back at Bryant-Denny Stadium. This is the ideal location for our Kick-Off Event. It is a great way for our local alumni and fans to get ready for the upcoming season.”

Alumni membership is not required to attend the family-friendly event.

Tickets are on sale at $35 for adults, $15 for children ages 4 to 17 and free for children ages 3 and under, and include dinner.

A limited number of VIP tickets are on sale for $50, and the VIP event begins at 5 p.m.

A silent auction of autographed memorabilia will benefit the Tuscaloosa County Scholarship Fund, which awarded over $150,000 to students from Tuscaloosa County this year.

For tickets and more information, head over to eventbrite.com.