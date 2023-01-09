McCarthy’s next big task: Win GOP support for House rules

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., picks up the gavel as he begins to speak in the House chamber in Washington, early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – After an epic 15-ballot election to become House speaker, Republican Kevin McCarthy faces his next big test in governing a fractious, slim majority.

That could come Monday when lawmakers are set to consider a rules package to govern the House.

Drafting and approving it is normally a fairly routine legislative affair.

But in these times, it’s the next showdown for the embattled McCarthy.

To become speaker, McCarthy had to make concessions to a small group of hard-liners who refused to support him until he yielded to their demands.

Now those promises – or at least some of them – are being put into writing to be voted on when lawmakers return this week.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/9/2023 11:46:52 AM (GMT -6:00)