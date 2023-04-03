McCalla man dies in Saturday Tuscaloosa County crash

A man from McCalla is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Tuscaloosa County.

The wreck happened just after 5 p.m. on Interstate 59 near the 59-mile marker, about 2 miles south of Fosters in Tuscaloosa County.

Jonathan Tarvin, 76, was fatally injured when the pickup truck he was driving ran off the road and struck a parked tractor-trailer. Tarvin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.