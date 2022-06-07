Mayor names Crites director of urban development

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Tuscaloosa has a new executive director for its Office of Urban Development.

Ashley Crites will take over the job after serving as acting executive director since March, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Tuesday.

“In her nine years with the city of Tuscaloosa, Ashley has played a critical role in the planning and development of our City,” Maddox said in a statement.

Crites began her career with the city of Tuscaloosa in 2013, and specializes in public policy analysis, land use implementation, urban design and strategic planning.

A member of the American Planning Association (APA) and the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP), she previously worked with the City of Springfield and Ozark Foothills Regional Planning in Missouri.