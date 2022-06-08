Mayor declares Juneteenth a city holiday in Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox issued a proclamation yesterday that the City of Tuscaloosa will recognize the Juneteenth holiday on June 19.

The holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States will be observed as a day off for city employees the following Monday, June 20.

At last night’s council meeting, Maddox said he was proud that “this City Council used part of the budget passed in September to approve Juneteenth as an official holiday for City of Tuscaloosa employees.”

Juneteenth commemorates the day that Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and informed the enslaved Black people there that they were free in 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued his Emancipation Proclamation.

Though the Proclamation ended slavery in Confederate states in 1863, it was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment two years later that slavery ended across the country.

President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday last year in June 2021.