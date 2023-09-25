Mayor calls city employees the “heart and soul” of the city

By: WVUA23 News Reporter Avery Boyce

The city of Tuscaloosa hosted its second Excellence Awards to recognize city employees for their years of service and dedication to their jobs.

1,400 people are employed by the city. Mayor Walt Maddox said each person plays a vital role for the city’s success.

“They are the heart and soul of what we do every day in the city,” Maddox said. “Without them the amazing growth in the city wouldn’t be possible.”

Maddox said the city has always honored its public servants since he’s been mayor, but it wasn’t until last year that the city’s chief human resource officer put together a ceremony. Not only is the Excellence Awards about recognition, “it’s our way to thank public servants that are – quite frankly heroes – they rarely get the recognition they deserve,” Maddox said.

Before giving out the awards and recognition, Maddox addressed the ceremony. The name itself was not chosen lightly, but intentionally.

“It’s no mistake this is called the Excellence Awards. It is based off our standards of excellence which is to be the most accountable, innovative, and effectively managed city in the United States,” Maddox said. “We don’t put that as a tag line – we mean it in our hearts, we mean it in our souls.”

A recipient of the Mayor’s Excellence Award, Barry Franklin has worked for the city since 2019. He is the special events supervisor. He is thankful that his dedication over the years is acknowledged.

“I’m very appreciative of it. It makes me want to work even harder knowing somebody recognized my work,” Franklin said.

When presenting Franklin with his award, Maddox said Franklin “goes above and beyond.”

“Care about what you do, at the end of the day don’t do it because you know someone’s looking at you, do it because you know you need to do a good job,” Franklin said.

-kn