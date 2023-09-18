‘MasterChef’ contestant trading in knife for law books at Alabama

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Avery Boyce

Going from a contestant on one of the most popular and rigorous cooking shows to a full-time law student might sound like a crazy leap, but there are more similarities than you might think.

When Savannah Miles was growing up in Gadsden, she never would have dreamed she’d go from one hectic career to another. But now, the former “MasterChef” contestant is trading out her chef’s knife for law books at the University of Alabama School of Law.

“I’ve had this childhood dream of either being a lawyer or a chef and I never thought I could pursue anything in food until (“MasterChef”) came up,” Miles said.

Miles said she’d already applied at the law school before her appearance on the show. When she got the call from “MasterChef” producers in December, she knew she had to go for it.

She doesn’t regret pursuing the art of cooking first, she said. In fact, the reality TV show equipped her with a whole lot of tools that make studying the law easier.

“So much of ‘MasterChef’ was being put on the spot and being interviewed when a million other things are going on,” Miles said. “That’s what judges do to you. They’re going to put you on the spot. They’re going to ask you questions while you’re in the thick of it.”

Once filming was over, she said, it was right back to the law school path. Miles is a third generation UA law student and is excited to attend a college in her home state.

Miles, 26, was on Season 13 of the show and came in sixth place.