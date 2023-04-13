‘Market-style’ food pantry coming to Tuscaloosa

By WVUA23 Student Reporter Chaney Scott

Grace Presbyterian Church is inviting the community to pull up a couple chairs to their table. The church started construction on Tuscaloosa’s first “client choice market-style food pantry.” Called Table of Grace, the food pantry is across the street from the church on the corner of Hargrove Road and Prince Avenue.

While the church currently has a large food pantry called Loaves and Fishes food pantry, Table of Grace will include increased freezer, refrigeration, and storage.

Last year, Loaves and Fishes food pantry gave away more than 85,000 pounds of food. Church elder and chairperson of mission, peace and justice Emily Altman said there was a spike in people needing food after the pandemic, and every year it seems to grow.

They will plant a community garden with apple, pear trees, and blueberry bushes beside the new building.

“Whenever you’re hungry, whenever you’re not fed, there’s a lack of dignity in having to ask and having to receive,” Altman said. People will now be able to make choices for themselves and add dignity in a system that maybe doesn’t have some sometimes.”

The pantry should be stocked and open by early fall of 2023.