Market cost, not owners set Alabama’s gas prices

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Markell Tucker

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Alabama’s gas prices are determined by market cost, and not set higher by gas station owners on purpose.

While states like Minnesota and Wisconsin require gas stations to incur an eight cent upcharge on the gallons they sell, Alabama’s laws prohibit such charges during states of emergency.

Merrill explained gas is a secondary source of revenue for gas station owners.

“They make money on selling coca-colas and potato chips and selling candy bars and other things like that in the convenience store. That’s why they want you to come into the store. However, their margins are extraordinarily small when it comes to the sale of the gasoline,” he said.

As of right now, Alabama gas stations are charging 75 cents more than the average market cost.