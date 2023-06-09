Mark Ingram could potentially join ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ broadcast team

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Former Alabama running back Mark Ingram may be trading in the cleats for a spot on one of the top sports shows in the country.

According to the New York Post, Fox Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff” plans to move on from current analyst and former USC running back Reggie Bush after the two parties couldn’t reach a contract agreement. Bush signed a one-year deal with FOX last year which is about to expire.

Ingram signed a one-year contract to play for the New Orleans Saints last year, and no word on a new contract has emerged.

The 2009 Heisman Trophy winner earned three Pro-Bowl appearances over his 12 seasons in the NFL. He ran for 8,111 rushing yards and 65 touchdowns throughout his professional career.

The 33-year-old does have some broadcast experience, as he worked as the sideline reporter for the Crimson Tide Sports Network radio broadcast during the 2022 Sugar Bowl. Alabama beat Kansas State that game 45-20.

If Ingram and FOX work out a deal, Ingram will join Rob Stone, Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn, and Matt Leinhart on “Big Noon.” The show runs every Saturday in the fall at 10 a.m. ET which leads into Fox’s biggest matchup of the day at noon. FOX has TV deals with the Big 10, Big 12, and Pac-12 conferences.