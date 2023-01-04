Marcus Pearson is from Tuscaloosa. He began working behind the scenes for WVUA 23 in 2002, before the station was purchased by the University of Alabama. He has decades of experience in the news industry, including studio operations, master control, and production control. Marcus enjoys directing newscasts as well as all other positions in production. Marcus is proud to be an Eagle Scout.

In his spare time, he enjoys watching movies and television shows. His favorite sitcom is the Bernie Mac Show.