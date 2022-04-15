March unemployment rate in Alabama ties 2.9% historic low

Alabama is back to historic unemployment numbers, as March’s seasonally adjusted rate of 2.9% is tied with the all-time low seen in September 2019.

The numbers are down from February’s 3% and nearly a percentage point below March 2021’s 3.7%.

“Alabama has been on a roll as our folks have been eager to get to work, and the fact that we have once again hit our record low unemployment rate is proof positive of that,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement. “We are not relenting our efforts, and I am confident Alabama will continue powering in the right direction because of our hardworking men and women. Truly, the best is yet to come.”

The civilian labor force increased by 9,901 over the month to 2,270,463. The number of people counted as employed rose by 36,734 over the year to 2,204,978.

“At no point in Alabama’s history have we recorded fewer people as unemployed,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington in a statement. “Alabamians are working, businesses are hiring, and we are getting back to normal with every passing month.”

Top areas of employment gains were in the trade, transportation and utilities sector; the leisure and hospitality sector; and the construction sector.

West Alabama’s unemployment rates are:

Bibb County: 2.3%

Fayette County: 2.3%

Greene County: 4.9%

Hale County: 4%

Pickens County: 3%

Sumter County: 3.4%

Tuscaloosa County: 2.4%

Walker County: 2.6%

The seasonally adjusted U.S. unemployment rate for March is 3.6%.

View the state’s unemployment rate by county below: