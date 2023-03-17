March Madness bracket totally busted? You’re not alone

The Associated Press

The NCAA March Madness Twitter account posted at the end of Thursday says only 787 brackets of unspecified millions remained perfect.

Numbers were similar elsewhere.

In ESPN’s Tournament Challenge bracket game, only 658 perfect brackets remained by the end of the first day.

That’s due in large part to No. 13 seed Furman beating fourth-seeded Virginia and No. 15 Princeton defeating second-seeded Arizona in the early wave of first-round games.

More than 20 million people had gotten at least one of the 16 games wrong.

3/17/2023 9:44:07 AM (GMT -5:00)