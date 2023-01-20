March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits

abortion

The Associated PRess

WASHINGTON (AP) – A half century after Roe v. Wade, March for Life supporters are celebrating the dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and heralding the political struggle set loose by the Supreme Court’s decision.

In the meantime, President Joe Biden has pledged to do all in his power to restore that right.

The first March for Life since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June came with a new focus.

Instead of concentrating their attention on the court, the marchers vowed to push for action from the building directly across the street: the U.S. Capitol.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/20/2023 2:34:43 PM (GMT -6:00)