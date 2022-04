March 30 tornado upgraded to EF3

The National Weather Service Office in Birmingham upgraded the tornado that ripped through parts of Perry, Shelby and Bibb counties March 30 to an EF3, up from their original EF2 assessment.

This is the storm that injured a 39-year-old woman in Bibb County’s Brierfield and decimated several homes and buildings around West Alabama.

Winds were reported as strong as 145 mph, and the tornado stretched a half-mile wide and was on the ground for 30 miles.