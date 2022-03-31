March 30 damage reports across West Alabama

storm damage

Brierfield 8 These photos are from Brierfield on Boothe Lane in Bibb County, where a 39-year-old woman was trapped and injured in March 30's storm. The victim suffered cuts and bruises along with several broken ribs. Photos by WVUA 23 News Reporter Chelsea Barton

Brierfield 7

Brierfield 6

Brierfield 5

Brierfield 4



Brierfield 3

Brierfield 2

Brierfield 1

benevola 2 Trees are cleared from a road March 30 in the Benevola area, south of Gordo in Pickens County. Photos provided by Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall

More 69S 1 More damage on Alabama Highway 69 South in Moundville, near the Highway 69 Flea Market. Photos by WVUA 23 News Reporter Aajene Robinson



More 69S 3

More 69S 2

More 69S 4

Faunsdale Bar and Grill 10 These photos of damage at the Faunsdale Bar and Grill in Marengo County. Photos provided by Suzanne McKee

Faunsdale Bar and Grill 9



Faunsdale Bar and Grill 8

Faunsdale Bar and Grill 7

Faunsdale Bar and Grill 6

Faunsdale Bar and Grill 5

Faunsdale Bar and Grill 4



Faunsdale Bar and Grill 3

Faunsdale Bar and Grill 2

Faunsdale Bar and Grill 1

highway 69 S 4 Alabama Highway 69 South, near the Highway 69 South Flea Market in Moundville. Photos by WVUA 23 News Reporter Aajene Robinson

highway 69 S 3



highway 69 S 2

Highway 69 S 1

nanafalia 4 Tremendous damage in Marengo County from a tornado. Photos from Judy Etheredge, taken at Highway 69 at the intersection of County Road 9 in Nanafalia.

nanafalia 3

nanafalia 2



nanafalia 1

faunsdale bar and grill before and after "Very sorry to everyone affected by the storms last night in Faunsdale and other areas. Visited Faunsdale B&G recently and took a pic while there. Before and after." -Hale Smith

rockwood and highway 69 flea market 3 These photos, taken by Mike Goodall, showcase damage to the Rockwood neighborhood and Highway 69 South Flea Market in Moundville.

rockwood and highway 69 flea market 2

rockwood and highway 69 flea market 1



damage near holt Tusc co EMA 3 The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency posted these photos March 30 after a storm blew through Holt.

damage near holt Tusc co EMA 2

damage near holt Tusc co EMA 1

You can submit your storm damage photos right here! Be as specific as you can in your location information, if at all possible.

From Bibb County EMA Director Kirk Smith

Injury reported after an entrapment on Booth Lane in the Brierfield area

Antioch Road and Davis Hollow Road have trees blocking the road

Fayette County

No reports of injuries or damage

From Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden

Damage reported at the Faunsdale Bar and Grill

Damage reported at the Faunsdale Co-Op

69 South Flea Market in Moundville has substantial damage

Rockwood neighborhood in Moundville has structural damage

Trees are blocking County Road 26 on the south end of Hale County

No injuries reported in Hale County

Greene County

No reports of injuries or damage

Marengo County

Damage reported at the Faunsdale Bar and Grill

Damage reported at the Faunsdale Co-Op

From Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall

Trees blocking roads in Benevola, south of Gordo

From Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley

More than 40 trees down across the county

Trees and power lines down at: Highway 140 at Holman Church Road Shades Creek Drive off Holt Lock and Dam road

Damage reports with multiple trees down: Tabernacle Road Deerlick Road Old Fayette Road Ebenezer Church Road Holcomb Road off Northside Road

Debris in the road down Highway 69 South near the former Big John’s Barbecue

Chicken houses damaged on Boyd Road in Tuscaloosa County

Sumter County

No injuries reported

Signage at Rush Hospital in Livingston reported damaged

Walker County