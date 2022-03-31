March 30 damage reports across West Alabama
From Bibb County EMA Director Kirk Smith
- Injury reported after an entrapment on Booth Lane in the Brierfield area
- Antioch Road and Davis Hollow Road have trees blocking the road
Fayette County
- No reports of injuries or damage
From Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden
- Damage reported at the Faunsdale Bar and Grill
- Damage reported at the Faunsdale Co-Op
- 69 South Flea Market in Moundville has substantial damage
- Rockwood neighborhood in Moundville has structural damage
- Trees are blocking County Road 26 on the south end of Hale County
- No injuries reported in Hale County
Greene County
- No reports of injuries or damage
Marengo County
- Damage reported at the Faunsdale Bar and Grill
- Damage reported at the Faunsdale Co-Op
From Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall
- Trees blocking roads in Benevola, south of Gordo
From Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley
- More than 40 trees down across the county
- Trees and power lines down at:
- Highway 140 at Holman Church Road
- Shades Creek Drive off Holt Lock and Dam road
- Damage reports with multiple trees down:
- Tabernacle Road
- Deerlick Road
- Old Fayette Road
- Ebenezer Church Road
- Holcomb Road off Northside Road
- Debris in the road down Highway 69 South near the former Big John’s Barbecue
- Chicken houses damaged on Boyd Road in Tuscaloosa County
Sumter County
- No injuries reported
- Signage at Rush Hospital in Livingston reported damaged
Walker County
- No reports of injuries or damage