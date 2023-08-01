Mar-a-Lago property manager is the latest in a line of Trump staffers ensnared in his legal turmoil

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – A longtime Mar-a-Lago staffer who spent years fetching luxury cars for club members is the latest person ensnared in Donald Trump’s ballooning legal troubles.

Carlos De Oliveira appeared in court in Florida on Monday to face charges connected to what prosecutors allege was a scheme directed by the ex-president and current GOP front-runner to try to erase security footage after it was subpoenaed by a grand jury.

De Oliveira is also charged with lying to investigators. De Oliveira is the second little-known Trump employee charged in connection to his alleged hoarding of classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida, club.

De Oliveira’s case highlights the collateral damage of Trump’s mounting legal woes.

