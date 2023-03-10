Many kids need tutoring help. Only a small fraction get it

The Associated Press

As America’s schools confront dramatic learning setbacks caused by the pandemic, experts have held up intensive tutoring as the single best antidote.

Yet even as schools wield billions of dollars in federal COVID relief, a small fraction of students have received school tutoring, according to a survey of the nation’s largest districts by the nonprofit news organization Chalkbeat and The Associated Press.

In eight of 12 school systems that provided data, less than 10% of students received any type of tutoring this fall. Some parents said they didn’t know tutoring was available, and some school systems have struggled to hire tutors.

