Manslaughter charge for Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ set shooting

The Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A Santa Fe district attorney has filed involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie “Rust.”

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced that her office filed the charges Tuesday.

Investigators outlined evidence that Baldwin had his finger on the trigger before the gun went off and that he skipped required safety training.

Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe in October 2021.

Baldwin was pointing a pistol at her when the gun went off. Film-set weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed also is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

1/31/2023 5:10:57 PM (GMT -6:00)