Man wrecks own car alongside dozen in dealership lot over weekend

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The Tuscaloosa Hyundai has about a dozen fewer vehicles for sale this week after a 20-year-old driver smashed into them, injuring himself and his Ford Mustang in the process.

Tuscaloosa Police said the crash happened just before 9 a.m. Sunday, when the driver careened off Hargrove Road and crashed into car dealership’s lot.

The Mustang skidded into a row of vehicles awaiting sale. At least 10 were damaged during the incident, police said.

Police said the man was taken to Northport Medical Center via private vehicle after the wreck.

TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the cause of the incident.