Man who died in Tuscaloosa County crash Sunday identified

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers are investigating after one person died and a Trooper was injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 59 near the 62-mile marker, about a mile south of Fosters in Tuscaloosa County.

A pickup driven by 28-year-old Breun L. Murray of Northport struck a full-sized SUV driven by a State Trooper. Murray and the Trooper were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but Murray died a short time later.

A third vehicle was involved after the initial crash.

ALEA’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the cause of the wreck.