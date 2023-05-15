Man wanted on rape charge apprehended

A Tuscaloosa man wanted on rape charges has been arrested but investigators are searching for more potential victims.

Emmanuel Ineh, 22, is charged with first-degree rape in the case, but more charges may be forthcoming.

Because of the sensitive nature of the assaults, few details have been released. If you believe you’ve been a victim or have any information any any crimes Ineh may have committed, please contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.