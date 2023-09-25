BREAKING: Man shot and killed in Northwood Lake Subdivision

Northport Police and the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes unit are on scene of a shooting in Northport’s Northwood Lake subdivision. The shooting took place around 7pm Sunday on the 3900 block of Northwood Lake Drive West. Police have confirmed that one man is dead.

This comes as a shock to the family and the surrounding community. Investigators are interviewing witnesses in the neighborhood. The victim’s name has not yet been released. If you know anything about the situation, you are asked to call 9-1-1.

WVUA 23 News will continue to follow this story and update it as details are released.