Man sentenced to 30 years in Fayette County child pornography case

A Lamar County man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in October.

Mason Logan Martinez, 21, is facing 20 years for dissemination of child pornography and 10 years for possession of child pornography. Martinez, who’s been in jail since his May 2021 arrest, pleaded guilty in Fayette County Oct. 31.

At the time of his arrest, an investigation determined Martinez had created and shared obscene videos depicting underage girls.

“We presented evidence at the sentencing hearing regarding the nature and severity of these crimes,” said 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin in a statement. “This lengthy sentence is completely appropriate for someone who targeted and repeatedly victimized children. The investigators did an excellent job identifying the victims and building really solid cases.”

The case was investigated by the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office Sexual Assault Unit, the 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the 25th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

“The victims showed a tremendous amount of courage detailing these acts,” Hamlin said. “I hope this resolution encourages other victims to come forward and demonstrates that there is home in justice.”

Read more:

Lamar County man pleads guilty to child porn charges: Nov. 7, 2022