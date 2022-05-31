Man sentenced in 2018 fatal Walker County shooting

A Walker County man was sentenced to life in prison last week in a 2018 fatal shooting that happened in Sumiton.

Deaster Gardner was charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Jamie Kernop on Oct. 16, 2018, and with attempted murder for shooting two others, Stone Whitlow and Jacob Collier.

After the shooting, Gardner went on the run and was found in Texas after about three weeks.

He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences and a third concurrent life sentence.

Walker County Assistant District Attorney Bryan Warren said it’s one of the most extensive sentences in the area.