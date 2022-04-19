Man runs over body parts during a hit-and-run investigation

florida crime

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man driving drunk sped through a hit and run investigation, running over the detached legs of a victim and nearly striking two deputies.

Authorities were investigating the death of a 49-year-old woman who was walking along a grassy shoulder of a Dade City roadway Sunday morning before being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Authorities found her torso on the shoulder and her legs in the roadway.

They say 23-year-old Thomas Krummen approached the scene at a high speed. He ignored commands to stop, ran over the victims legs and fled.

Troopers chased him and used a maneuver with a patrol car to force him to stop, the highway patrol said.

4/17/2022 10:50:47 AM (GMT -5:00)