Man responsible for deadly 2018 boat crash sentenced to 28 months in prison

A man who pleaded guilty in March to killing two people in a boating wreck in 2018 has been sentenced a 15-year split sentence that includes a little over two years in prison.

The sentencing Wednesday follows a multi-year case after Destiny Graben and Ricky Glover were killed in a crash on the water July 4, 2018.

Latham pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless murder as well as three counts of assault for the injuries of Michael Brown, Brock Halper and the paralysis of Mac Poole.

At the time of the crash, investigators said Latham had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

Latham will serve 28 months in the Department of Corrections and then five years of probation. If he violates any of his probation conditions, he’ll be remanded and serve his full 15-year sentence.

He was taken into custody immediately following the sentencing.

