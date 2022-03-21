Man out on bond for sexual assault charged with rape

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is searching for more victims in the wake of a man’s most recent sexual assault charge March 20.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. in the Cottondale area, but investigators are not revealing the exact location or the victim’s information to protect their privacy.

Jamarcus Keaundre Perry, 29, is charged with first-degree rape.

It’s not Perry’s first sexual assault charge, as he was last arrested in November on charges of sexual abuse and sodomy. At the time of this incident, Perry was out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

His bond has been revoked, and he’s been placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail without bond until evaluation by the courts.

In this case, Perry was an acquaintance of the victim, and there is no reason to believe that anyone else in the Cottondale area is in any danger.

However, because of the nature of the assaults, investigators encourage anyone who may have been a victim of Jamarcus Perry to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.