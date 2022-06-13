Man killed trying to enter Gadsden School

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred near Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden last Thursday, June 9.

After unsuccessfully trying to enter the school, 32-year-old Robert Tyler White attempted to enter a Rainbow City Police patrol vehicle, resisted attempts made by a school resource officer to stop him and attempted to take the officer’s firearm.

Officers from the Gadsden Police Department responded to calls for help. The North Carolina native was injured by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the 34 children who were at the school for a summer program were involved or harmed.

Nothing further is available from this ongoing investigation. The Etowah County District Attorney’s Office will receive the investigation’s findings.