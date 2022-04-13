Man killed in Blount County crash Sunday afternoon

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

A two-vehicle car crash Sunday afternoon left one man dead in Blount County.

Alvin Presley, 77, of Remlap was killed when his Ford Focus did not yield and was struck by a Cadillac Escalade. Both vehicles left the road and struck a ditch. Presley was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The 17-year-old Escalade driver and three other teens in the vehicle were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred around 6:53 p.m. on Alabama Highway 75 near Firefighter Lane, about eight miles south of Allgood.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

