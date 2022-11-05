Man killed, deputy injured in head-on crash involving sheriff’s vehicle

A Tuscaloosa man is dead after his car crashed into a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 Saturday morning.

According to Northport Police 24-year-old Robert Brooks Robles, of Tuscaloosa, was driving north in the southbound lanes on the Hugh Thomas Bridge. Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter said the crash was reported in the southbound lanes of the bridge going from Northport into Tuscaloosa.