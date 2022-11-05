Man killed, deputy injured in head-on crash involving sheriff’s vehicle
A Tuscaloosa man is dead after his car crashed into a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 Saturday morning.
According to Northport Police 24-year-old Robert Brooks Robles, of Tuscaloosa, was driving north in the southbound lanes on the Hugh Thomas Bridge. Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter said the crash was reported in the southbound lanes of the bridge going from Northport into Tuscaloosa.
Northport Police, Northport Fire and Rescue and NorthStar Ambulance all responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation shows Robles was driving a 2016 Honda Accord when police say his car crashed head-on into a deputy driving a Chevrolet Tahoe owned by Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash is being investigated by Northport Police Department Traffic Reconstruction Unit.