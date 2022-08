Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting

crime, police tape

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at Creekwood Village, located off Stillman Boulevard.

One male victim is in critical condition, investigators said.

Any witnesses are urged to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.