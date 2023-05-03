Man from Berry dies in Cullman County wreck Monday

fatal crash

A multi-vehicle crash Monday morning has claimed the life of a man from Berry in Fayette County.

The crash happened on Interstate 65 near the 318-mile marker, about 5 miles south of Falkville in Cullman County.

David A. Moore, 27, was fatally injured when the pickup he was driving struck a tractor-trailer driven by a man from Georgia. After that initial impact, the tractor-trailer struck another pickup driven by a 19-year-old man from Huntsville and then another tractor-trailer driven by a 48-year-old man from Trafford.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene, and two passengers in Moore’s vehicle were taken to Cullman Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the wreck.