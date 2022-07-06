Man facing murder charge after April wreck

crime, handcuffs

A 28-year-old man is facing murder charges stemming from a single-vehicle crash that happened in April.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit troopers arrested Micah Anderson of Hueytown July 4.

The crash happened April 15 just before noon in Tuscaloosa County, and Anderson struck 40-year-old Lannie D. Hyde of West Blocton.

Anderson was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail July 4, and was also charged with improper lane usage, driving with a revoked license and possession/receipt of a controlled substance.

ALEA Troopers are still investigating the crash.