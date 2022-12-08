Man facing charges in Tuscaloosa after afternoon incident

crime, police tape

A Tuscaloosa man is facing charges of discharging a firearm in city limits and menacing after Tuscaloosa Police visited a home over a child custody dispute.

Tuscaloosa Police were asked to accompany a man to a home on 49th Avenue around 1 p.m. to address a child custody dispute. A TPD officer met with the home’s occupants and left around 1:25 p.m.

The officer was about a block away when he heard gunshots and called for backup. The suspected shooter was taken into custody.

The shots were fired into the air and no one was injured during the incident. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.