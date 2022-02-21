Man dies Saturday in crash near Selma

fatal crash, wreck (cropped)

A single-vehicle crash near Selma claimed the life of a man from Marion Junction Saturday night.

The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 219 near the 1-mile marker, about 2 miles west of Selma in Dallas County.

Reese A. Peterson, 45, was fatally injured when the SUV he was driving left the road and struck a mailbox before it overturned and hit a utility pole.

Peterson was taken to Baptist Medical Center South, where he later died.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the crash.