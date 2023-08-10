Man dies in motorcycle crash on Jack Warner Pkwy

The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash. The wreck happened on the NE intersection of Jack Warner Pkwy and 25th Ave E. Police were called to the scene shortly before 5pm Wednesday. Major Kip Hart released a statement to the media saying that the crash involved two vehicles. The man driving the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit was called out and has now opened an investigation.

Police are choosing not to release the motorcycle driver’s name. They have stated that he was 47 years old. No word has been released on the condition(s) of anyone in the other vehicle.

WVUA 23 News will keep you updated as the investigation continues.