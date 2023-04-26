Man dies in Monday Walker County wreck

fatal crash

A man from Jasper is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened Monday afternoon in Walker County.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Lamon Chapel Road near Clearview Drive, about 13 miles north of Jasper in Walker County.

Jason D. Pate, 46, was fatally injured when the pickup he was driving ran off the road and overturned. Pate was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pate’s passenger, a 50-year-old man who also lives in Jasper, was injured and taken to UAB Hospital via helicopter.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the wreck.