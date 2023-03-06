Man dies in Bibb County wreck Thursday

A man from West Blocton is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Bibb County Thursday.

The wreck happened on Bibb County 9 near Vernon Town Road, about 3 miles north of Brent.

Ernest R. Mealer Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road, struck two embankments, overturned and landed in a creek.

The vehicle caught fire in the creek and was soon engulfed in flames. Mealer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.